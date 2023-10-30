Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $401.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $303.58 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

