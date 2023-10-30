Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Lowered by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,756,000 after buying an additional 111,436 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595,210 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 172,761 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

