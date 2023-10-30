Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,621,000. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $217,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,538,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.41. 4,463,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,727,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.