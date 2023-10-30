Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $188.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.45 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

