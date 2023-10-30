Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,435,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $195.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.16 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

