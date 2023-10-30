Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after buying an additional 1,596,038 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after purchasing an additional 237,419 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VONG stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

