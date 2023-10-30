Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,366 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $74.95 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.46 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.