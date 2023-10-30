Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.72. 503,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.50 and its 200-day moving average is $193.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

