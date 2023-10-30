Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.80% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $114,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $196.61. The stock had a trading volume of 97,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

