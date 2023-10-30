Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Choreo LLC owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $154,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.71. 278,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,511. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.94 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.63.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

