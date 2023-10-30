Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $68.48. 3,521,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,112. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

