Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.41. 2,020,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,688. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

