Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 99.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,241. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $185.13 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $288.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.