Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 8.7% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $101,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.42. 1,618,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.13 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.