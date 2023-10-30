Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $160.71.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

