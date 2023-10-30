Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $132.62. 3,279,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,097. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

