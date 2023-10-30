Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Decreased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,158,000 after acquiring an additional 201,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,492,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,029,000 after buying an additional 57,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,774,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $53.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 947.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

