VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Trading 3.2% Higher

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 88,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 138,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$27.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model that generates accurate heart volumetric measurements.

Featured Stories

