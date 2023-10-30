VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of VeriSign worth $47,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 3.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after purchasing an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.60, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,364 shares of company stock valued at $689,591 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.19. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $175.20 and a one year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

