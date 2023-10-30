Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VZ. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

VZ opened at $33.44 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,607,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,296,000 after buying an additional 4,174,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,112 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

