Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $357.19. The stock had a trading volume of 336,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,901. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $375.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,815 shares of company stock valued at $12,274,351. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

