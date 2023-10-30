Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE VRT opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,952,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,166,280. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $1,128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $5,021,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

