Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.51

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 2264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

VERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.03. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 3,534.98%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. Verve Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 2,521.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 2,168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

