Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Pi Financial

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2023

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCXFree Report) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VGCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Victoria Gold Trading Up 4.8 %

VGCX opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$403.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.80. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.16.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

