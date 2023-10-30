Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at Pi Financial

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VGCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

VGCX opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$403.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.80. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.16.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

