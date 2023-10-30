Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Down 4.8%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.63. 561,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,100,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.