vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.09. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.05.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than vTv Therapeutics
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.