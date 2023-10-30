vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -1.09. vTv Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.