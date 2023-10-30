Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Reduced by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,151 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,963,000 after acquiring an additional 140,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

VMC traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.69. 302,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,902. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vulcan Materials

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.