W Advisors LLC Invests $537,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,056,469. The stock has a market cap of $208.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

