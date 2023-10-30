W Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $265.16. The company had a trading volume of 245,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

