W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WPC. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $53.12 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,618,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,165,000 after acquiring an additional 244,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

