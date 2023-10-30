Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,811. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,562. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $435.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

