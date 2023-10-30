Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $163.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

Waste Management stock opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.66. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.