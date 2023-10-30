Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stake Lowered by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Watsco comprises approximately 1.9% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Watsco Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE WSO traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $345.84. 57,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,132. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.38 and a fifty-two week high of $406.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.