WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys 10,079 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.4% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,753 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.21. 3,388,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,202,135. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

