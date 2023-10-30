WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,698,377 shares. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.