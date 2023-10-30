WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 4.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.42. 4,362,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272,983. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.47 and its 200-day moving average is $180.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.