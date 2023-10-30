WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Invests $879,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,547 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $5.14 on Monday, hitting $233.98. The stock had a trading volume of 663,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $151.34 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

