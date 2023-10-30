WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,733. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

