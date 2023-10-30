WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,215. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

