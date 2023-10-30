Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT Raised to $135.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. Weatherford International has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.97.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Weatherford International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Boston Partners raised its stake in Weatherford International by 449.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after buying an additional 1,821,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,991,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 558.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 853,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after purchasing an additional 724,358 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

