Wedbush Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PZZA. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $65.20 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.23.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $32,219,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

