Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK opened at $223.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.66. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.