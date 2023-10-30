Wells Fargo & Company Lowers CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Price Target to $107.00

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNMD. KeyCorp increased their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.17.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,355 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $151,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $19,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $15,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CONMED by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $13,655,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

