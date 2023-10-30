West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,842,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,912,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,210,000 after buying an additional 35,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,269,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,459,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,817 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WST traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,337. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.99 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $384.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

