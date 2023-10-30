West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Increased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 2.2% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.99 and a one year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,752 shares of company stock worth $22,713,817. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

