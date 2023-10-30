Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Western Digital updated its Q2 guidance to $(1.35)-(1.05) EPS.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $89,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 556.7% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 587,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after buying an additional 497,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WDC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.