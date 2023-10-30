Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(1.35)-(1.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.39). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.9 %

WDC stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $47.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.93.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

