Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.35)-(1.05) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.39). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.85-3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com raised Western Digital to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.93.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.9 %

Western Digital stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,265 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

