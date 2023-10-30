Western Union (NYSE:WU) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.44.

Western Union stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western Union by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,078,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638,884 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 106.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,852 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,885 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

