Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 214.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,802 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

